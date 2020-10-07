Health Tips: The navel is the focal point of your body, so by putting oil in the navel, your body gets many benefits from it. The blood vessels of almost all the organs of your body are attached to the navel. Therefore, nutrition can be easily delivered to almost all the parts of your body through the navel, so let us tell you today how beneficial it is to put oil in the navel and which oil is beneficial for which problem.

Add cow ghee

If you want to make your skin soft and soft, then every day, add butter or ghee made from cow’s milk to your navel. It makes your face shiny and soft. Cow ghee is rich in antioxidants, which is very beneficial for the skin. It also removes the problem of getting your lips and eddy ruptured.

Add neem oil

Neem oil is rich in antibacterial and antifungal properties. If you have a problem of acne, then apply neem oil on the navel every day. It clears stains and pimples present on your face and improves the face. Apart from this, if you are having rashes in your body, also apply neem oil in the navel. With this, both your itching and rashes are gradually cured.

Add lemon oil

Lemon oil can be made by cooking it with any oil in lemon juice. Lemon contains vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant. Applying it in the navel removes facial blemishes and also improves the complexion of the skin. If you want to get rid of the stains of your face, then apply lemon oil in your navel.

Add mustard oil

Mustard oil is beneficial for your skin. Its use makes your skin glow. Apart from this, it also fixes your cracked lips. For this, apply two drops of mustard oil in your navel before sleeping at night. This will make your lips soft by morning. It works by moisturizing the skin.

Add almond oil

Almond oil is rich in many nutrients. Vitamin E is found in almonds, which works to nourish your skin, its use increases the skin color and ends dryness. Also, it also brightens your skin.

