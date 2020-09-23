Due to the change in the weather, many diseases also often occur. The risk of cough increases during the winter season. Some measures can be taken at home to avoid cough. Increased humidity in the air provides relief from cough. Humidity can be increased by taking a steamy shower. Drink extra fluid to help in secretion, which helps in coughing.

When a cough occurs with a cold and a runny nose, it often downs the throat mucosa. A decongestant opens the passage of the nose. Postnasal drip provides relief. This is the best treatment for this type of cough.

Consult a doctor for children

If the child is suffering from cough under 6 years of age, then decongestant should not be given to him. The doctor should be consulted first and give it to the child only after the doctor’s instructions. It is also important that if the child is under two years of age, then talk to your doctor before using any kind of cough medicine.

Avoid anything you are allergic to

Cough is probably caused by chronic postnasal drip, sinus infection, or allergy. If allergy is the reason, then it can be avoided by avoiding the thing that causes allergies. In addition, anti-histamine and steroidal nasal sprays are sometimes used to reduce allergic inflammation.

Sucking a lonjis or hard candy can be relieved in a dry cough. However, children below 3 years of age should never be given lonjies or hard candy.

Acute infections such as pneumonia may require antibiotics. Asthma indurated cough can be treated with the use of bronchodilators or antihistamines may be used in case of allergy.

Don’t smoke

Avoid smoking if you are smoking and avoid direct contact with people with cold or flu symptoms. Also wash your hands frequently. If you have high blood pressure (hypertension), consult a doctor before taking any kind of cough medicine.

Also read-

Breathing tips: breathing properly during exercise increases its benefits, learn the right way to breathe

Health Tips: Follow these 8 home remedies to reduce uric acid in arthritis, relief in joint pain