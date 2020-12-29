Chocolate craze is seen from children to elders. Eating this also has many benefits for health. But there are some side effects of eating it, which is less talked about.

There are many benefits of eating chocolate, such as – the health of the heart remains good, the mood is fresh, the skin becomes good, the blood flow of the body is better, etc. But this also does not mean that there is no loss. Today we are telling you about some of the disadvantages of chocolate.

Fat and calories in milk chocolate can make your body heavier. So if you do not want to gain weight, then eat it less. Insomnia can be caused by eating chocolate while sleeping at night. The reason is the caffeine present in it. Theophylline present in chocolate can also cause mild headache and problems like nausea. Chocolate contains caffeine. Consuming excessive amounts of caffeine can cause problems like diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). IBS means irregular bowel movements. It is not a disease but a group of multiple symptoms occurring simultaneously. There is a blockage in the large intestine (colon) and small intestine. The caffeine present in chocolate can increase the blood pressure of the body, those who have a problem of high BP should stay away from chocolate. Chocolate contains cocoa which excretes calcium more through urine. Due to this, the problem of osteoporosis i.e. bones can be weak. Its symptoms do not appear recently, but after a few years.

