Consuming Tulsi leaves every day, along with increasing immunity, has many health benefits to humans. Tulsi is an Ayurvedic herb. Usually, Tulsi plant is present in most of the Indian houses because it is also worshiped. Consuming Tulsi leaves helps in treating cough and cold and phlegm. It is said that eating two or three basil leaves on an empty stomach in the morning can increase its benefits. But do you know that Tulsi leaves should not be chewed because it can also harm you.

It is believed that the mercury element in basil is not good for the upper layer of your teeth. The mercury released by chewing basil leaves can cause problems in bowel movements as well as worsen teeth. Apart from this, basil leaves are slightly acidic in nature and this makes your mouth alkaline.

Consuming Tulsi in a safe manner can bring you a lot of benefits. Tulsi can be consumed in many ways. One of the best and easiest way to consume Tulsi is to include it in your tea. Put basil leaves in water and boil it. After this, you can also add honey and lemon to it for taste. The best thing about this basil tea is that it is caffeine free.

Along with increasing your immunity, these teas are beneficial for those whose blood sugar level is high. Consuming Tulsi tea every day will also help you in weight loss.

You can also grind dried basil leaves with ghee. Mix half a teaspoon of basil powder with every two spoons of ghee. You can eat it with lentils and chapattis. Apart from this, mix 10 to 15 basil leaves in a cup of water. Add honey and lemon juice to it. After filtering it, drink its juice.

