Health Tips: Arjuna tree is a tree whose bark is used as medicine. Its bark is dried in the sun and its powder is made. Its main use is in the treatment of heart diseases. It is also used for high BP, heart attack and fatal obesity. Apart from this, it is also very effective in stomach pain, fever and cough. So let us know in detail about its health benefits.

Control diabetes

Blood sugar starts increasing in the body due to diabetes, due to which many types of problems start. Blood sugar can be controlled using Arjun’s bark. For this, grind Arjun’s bark in equal quantity with dried berries and take this powder every night before going to bed. This will also normalize the production of insulin in your body.

Loses weight

Obesity can also be controlled by the use of Arjun’s bark. By making a decoction of Arjun’s bark, taking it regularly increases your metabolism and improves digestion. Therefore, its intake increases the speed of burning fat in the body and the weight starts decreasing.

Prevent heart disease

If you have heart disease and you are troubled for a long time, then Arjun’s bark is going to be very beneficial for you. For this, you have to grind Arjun’s bark and mix it with a spoonful of cream milk. You have to do this both in the morning and evening. You have to use it for one month.

Mouth sore

If you are troubled by mouth ulcers, for this, you should grind Arjun’s bark and mix it with coconut oil and apply it on your blisters.

Makes the body strong

If you want to make your body strong, for this you should take Arjun’s bark with milk, jaggery and sugar, it strengthens your bones and muscles.

Cure chronic cough

If you are troubled by chronic cough, then in this case, consuming Arjun’s bark can prove very beneficial.

Relieve stomach pain

If you often have stomach ache then you should use Arjun’s bark for this. For this, mix roasted asafetida and salt and consume it, you will get relief from stomach pain.

Relieve fever

If you have fever, for this, you should make a decoction of the bark of Arjun and give it to the patient, it gets rid of fever.

jaundice

If you have jaundice, then you should use the bark of earning. For this, you should take Churna of Arjun’s bark mixed with ghee and take it in the evening.

Avoid getting metal in urine

If you are troubled by metal disease, for this, you have to boil Arjun’s bark with 2 cups of water, when it boils down to half a cup, then you have to consume it. Your disease will be cured.

Beneficial in fracture

If your bone is broken, then the powder of Arjun’s bark will be stuck and drink milk. By doing this, your bone will start connecting fast. You can grind its bark with water and apply it at that place. This will give you relief in pain.

Burning Relief

If you burn, then you have unbearable pain of burning. For this, by grinding the bark of Arjun and applying it to this wound, you get relief from irritation.

