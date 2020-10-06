Health Tips: Exercise is very important to keep your body and mind healthy because if you do aerobic exercise regularly, then both your body and mind remain healthy. With which your brain is able to work well and you learn any task very easily. This includes exercises like running, swimming or cycling etc. This exercise helps in enhancing your thinking ability and memory. Apart from this, it is also useful in getting better sleep by eliminating your anxiety and stress. This has a positive effect on your mental health, so let us tell you today about the health benefits of aerobic exercise.

5 aerobic exercises to keep the brain healthy

-Walking

-Tracking

-Double

-Cycling

-Aerobics Classes

Health Benefits of Aerobic Exercise

1. Make the heart healthy

You must do aerobic exercise to keep your heart, lungs and blood vessels healthy. If you do aerobic exercise regularly every day, then you are able to avoid cardiovascular diseases.

2. manages weight

Aerobic exercise acts as a calorie burner. This is the best way to burn calories, which helps in losing weight. If you do aerobic exercise regularly, you can control your weight.

3. Control the level of blood sugar

This exercise helps in keeping the level of blood sugar in your body under control. This diabetes keeps the blood sugar level of type 2 diabetes healthy. High blood sugar can damage blood vessels and cause heart disease. When you exercise, muscles also use glucose from the blood. In this case, exercising is very helpful for you.

4. Control blood pressure

High blood pressure puts stress on blood vessels and the heart. This can have many serious consequences, such as the risk of heart attack or heart stroke. In this case, aerobic exercise can help maintain your blood pressure level.

5. Helpful in preventing heart stroke

You get heart stroke when there is a problem in getting blood supply in one part of your brain. This can have serious and fatal consequences. If you do aerobic exercise regularly, you can reduce the risk of heart stroke by making the blood vessels and heart healthy.

