new Delhi: It is becoming very difficult to concentrate on your body in the life of running. From food to food, the person is not able to pay attention to exercise. Which can prove very harmful for our body.

Good food helps to strengthen your digestive system. Your breakfast of the day is very important, on which you should pay more attention.

Let’s know those 5 breakfasts that will help strengthen your digestive system

1- Papaya

The first meal of the day proves very special for you. There is a lot of benefit to eating papaya. A light breakfast will make you feel better. Papaya can help promote digestion throughout the day.

2- Apple

Apple is rich in vitamin A, C and also contains many minerals and potassium. Which proves helpful in making the digestive system strong.

3- Cucumber

Cucumbers contain an enzyme called arapsin which aids in proper digestion. Relieves stomach acidity, gastritis and peptic ulcer.

4- Banana

There is no stranger to the benefits of eating bananas. Due to high fiber, it proves special to the body. A banana at breakfast can be considered good for your health.

5- Lemon-Honey

The benefits of honey and lemon are very special. If your body helps in reducing obesity, then it makes your digestive system better. Drinking lemon-honey on an empty stomach in the morning can prove very effective.

Read this also.

Know the variety of spices found around the world, besides food, how is it suitable for the body?