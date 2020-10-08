A common symptom is sneezing, sore throat, nasal congestion, headache, lethargy and ear closure due to a cold. Medicines can be effective in colds, but diet can be fought better by including some natural food. You can ease your difficulty by adopting domestic methods.

ginger tea: Masala tea or ginger tea is not the best remedy for colds and colds. Hot ginger tea reduces inflammation of the membranes passing through the nasal passages. Due to which, the accumulation of blood on the body part opens.

Stay hydrated: It is important to stay hydrated to combat colds and colds. For this, hot lemonade with water, juice, soup, honey and ginger can be helpful. With its help, it loosens the accumulation of blood in any one part of the body. Also, keep in mind that tea filled with alcohol, coffee and gas can make dehydration worse.

Hot Steam: Closed noses can be opened by taking hot steam with a few shears of eucalyptus or tea tree oil. If you wish, a mixture of eucalyptus and tea tree oil can also be used for hot steam. To steam the natural medicine, place your head on the pot of boiling water. Now keep the face low and breathe slowly through your nose. Make sure that your nose does not get scorched by heat.

Gargle with hot water: To get rid of the problem, gargle every few hours with warm salt water. This will make your throat wet and will also help to remove the soreness. Rinse after mixing honey or tea with warm water also gives relief in cold and cold.

Use of Vitamin C: Vitamin C found in fruits and vegetables is helpful in fighting the virus. In addition to lemonade, oranges, grapefruit, leafy greens and other fruits, vegetables are also an adequate source of vitamin C. Mixing lemon juice in hot tea with honey is useful to remove phlegm. Apart from this, hot lemonade can also relieve colds and colds.

