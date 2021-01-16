The Health counseling has reinforced surveillance in shopping centers and parks throughout the Region in order to supervise and verify strict compliance with protection measures and capacity in these spaces. This was pointed out this Saturday by sources from the regional government. Precisely one of the criticisms of the Executive is that, while the hostelry, allow these spaces to remain open. The justification is that, unlike bars and restaurants, in stores, customers do not remove their mask and, therefore, the possibility of being infected is less.

To this end, twelve teams each made up of two inspectors from the General Directorate of Public Health will supervise these centers at times when the greatest influx is expected.

Thus, the inspectors will ensure compliance with the safety distance in areas where there may be greater crowding of people, and that the store capacity at 50 percent.

Likewise, the Ministry indicates that each establishment must have a contingency plan consisting of measures to ensure proper hand hygiene as well as technical measures, such as public address and signage, or personnel to avoid any agglomeration and that all are met control measures.