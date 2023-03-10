Three years ago, the WHO used the word “pandemic” for the first time to talk about the Covid-19 emergency. On March 11, 2020, there were around 118,000 infections and 4,291 deaths, while today the death toll is almost seven million, according to the most conservative estimates.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has assessed this outbreak on an hourly basis and we are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction. For these reasons, we have decided that Covid-19 may be characterized as a pandemic”.

with this statementOn March 11, the international health authority gave us the word that would indelibly mark reality for years to come. Since then, the Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 759 million people, of whom 6.87 million have lost their lives.

The impact, however, could be even greater: there are estimates from the same WHO that conclude that fatalities could reach 17 million.

The uncertainty of mental health

Three years later, there are still questions about the Covid-19 pandemic that have not been resolved. Many have to do with the long-term impact of the health crisis and on other health conditions, such as mental health.

The general consensus is that the confinement and uncertainty of 2020 had a profound impact on this area: a study from The Lancet‘, carried out by researchers from the city of Queensland, concluded that cases of anxiety had increased by 76 million and those of depression by 53 million.

An index greater than 0 indicates that there is a correlation between the pandemic and worsening mental health, that is, it shows that there are more people with symptoms of anxiety or depression. However, because it was so close to zero, the researchers concluded that it was a “statistically insignificant” relationship. © France 24

However, another recent publication of the magazine ‘BMJ‘ questioned it: According to his research based on dozens of studies comparing the state of mental health before and after 2020, the changes were “statistically insignificant.” In some cases, such as women, a small correlation of worsening mental health was found, although the scientists insisted it was “small”.

It is equally important to bear in mind that the study collected data from high-income and upper-middle-income countries. The situation could be different in places where the health and social system failed to respond quickly to the health emergency, or where the economic consequences left millions of people out in the open, such as in Latin America.

The certainty of vaccines

Among the questions that still remain unanswered around the Covid-19 pandemic, there are some certainties that stand out. Undoubtedly, one of them is the effectiveness of vaccines, developed in record time.

Daily Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic according to OuWorldInData figures. © France 24

This is certified by the numbers of infections and deaths from Covid-19. During the first year of the health crisis, infections were relatively low compared to the peaks caused by reopenings and the appearance of the omicron variant, for example. On the other hand, the highest numbers of fatalities were registered at the beginning of the pandemic, and since the beginning of 2021, when the vaccination campaigns began, they decreased gradually, but in a sustained manner.

Daily deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic according to figures collected by OurWorldInData. © France 24

The director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Jarbas Barbosa, acknowledged in a press conference that “the Americas is the region with the second highest level of vaccination in the world, with 71% vaccination coverage against the Covid-19”.