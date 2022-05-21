Health Thousands of men in Finland have an extra x chromosome that many are not aware of – Causes infertility and certain physical features

The most typical consequence of Klinefelter’s syndrome is infertility, in addition to which it has many other effects on men’s lives.

Even one in six hundred newborn boys may have an extra X chromosome. It is estimated that as many as 50 to 70 percent of them live their entire lives unaware of the chromosomal aberration.

Few have heard of Klinefelter’s syndrome, although it is the most common change in the number of chromosomes in men. Its most typical symptom is infertility, in addition to which there are many other symptoms. For example, the size of the testicles may be reduced and the breasts enlarged.

Klinefelter’s syndrome has long been known in medicine. Specialist in Hereditary Medicine and Medical Editor of Duodecim Medical Databases Kirsimari Aaltonen considers it important that treating physicians have up-to-date information on the syndrome.

“As the research progresses, more information will become available about the disease risks associated with the syndrome. It would be good if more information was available for doctors who meet these boys and men. ”

Everyone chromosomal aberrations cannot be suspected, as some may be mildly symptomatic and symptoms may vary.

“It is common for there to be a lot of individual variation in the changes inherited. Genetic changes are associated with disease risks, but they are also affected by chance. Some of the disease risks can be affected by lifestyle or monitoring, ”says Aaltonen.

Almost all of the unifying symptoms in Klinefelter’s syndrome are infertility and small testicles.

Childhood may have delayed motor or speech development and an increased risk of learning difficulties related to reading and writing.

Symptoms and challenges in social skills or emotional life, such as autism spectrum disorder, are also possible. Length growth is often greater than expected and limbs long.

“I would like to emphasize that this is a chromosomal change that does not involve a developmental disability. Most men are able to live a good and normal life, ”says Aaltonen.

Syndrome as a result of adolescence testosterone production does not increase normally, the testicles are small and solid. The growth of beard and other hair may be less than normal.

In adulthood, the syndrome causes infertility. Men who carry an extra X chromosome are usually infertile due to a lack of sperm or low production of sperm.

The risk of mental symptoms such as depression and anxiety is also somewhat increased in adulthood.

Due to the syndrome, the proportion of body and visceral fat in the body is also usually increased. However, Kirsimari Aaltonen does not recommend drawing conclusions that go too far on the basis of physical characteristics.

“It can’t be inferred from the look.”

Klinefelterin the syndrome is most often found in infertility studies. Because the syndrome is not hereditary but coincidental, many are unaware of it.

Kirsimari Aaltonen says that there are many symptoms associated with the syndrome, which can also be caused by other reasons.

“Having similar symptoms doesn’t mean it’s exactly Klinefelter’s syndrome. If you are concerned, you should review your situation with your doctor. The doctor will be able to assess whether there is a need to find out more.

Syndrome does not affect life expectancy and many related symptoms can be treated. The risks of illness can be influenced by monitoring.

Many Klinefelter men benefit from testosterone treatment in adulthood. Sometimes it can be considered as early as adolescence if the progression of adolescence is delayed.

The collection of sperm by microsurgery and the associated microinjection into an ovum may give some the opportunity to have their own biological children.

“With advanced treatment methods, it can be possible to have biological children,” says Aaltonen.