Health | THL, Lääkäriliitto and Hus oppose the government’s intention to weaken the health care of undocumented immigrants

Health|According to the Hus group, the government’s draft law creates the impression that the “background reasons for the change are more party political than due to the real problems observed”.

The government the plan to limit the health care of those without the right of residence in the country receives widespread criticism from health care professionals in the opinion round.

For example, the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), the Hus corporation, the City of Helsinki, the Medical Association and the nursing association Tehy oppose the change.

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government wants those without residence rights to only have the right to urgent health care, i.e. for example acute emergency care. According to the draft, the exceptions would be children and those in a particularly vulnerable position.

In practice, it would be about canceling the previous government’s decision. Sanna Marini (sd) the government expanded the health care of undocumented immigrants to also cover essential care, i.e. for example the treatment of long-term illnesses. The change came into effect at the beginning of 2023.

THL’s according to the change could lead to, for example, serious complications or death, when the right to receive essential health services would be weakened. According to the department, the right to essential care and the right to life protected in the constitution would therefore be endangered.

In the draft, balancing public finances and securing the carrying capacity of health care in a situation of large-scale immigration are presented as justifications. The government also hopes that the change would curb illegal entry and stay in the country. According to the draft presentation, the change would affect an estimated 3,000–6,000 people.

THL does not consider the arguments credible or acceptable. According to it, the change may even lead to an increase in the overall costs of healthcare, as treating acute health crises is often more expensive than providing treatment in time.

Modern law has been in force for about 1.5 years, so it has been difficult to assess its effects. For this reason, the Hus group questions the purpose of the government’s proposal.

“There is an impression that the underlying reasons for the proposed law change are more party political than due to the real problems that have been observed”, states the chief medical officer in the statement Markku Mäkijärvi and chief administrative physician Teppo Heikkilä.

According to Husi and the welfare regions, people without right of residence are currently treated very little and the threshold to use health services is often high. This produces additional work, for example, in cases of infectious diseases, where treatment would be important in terms of protecting Finns as well.

Medical Association and Tehy are also against the change and point out that healthcare personnel have an ethical obligation to treat everyone.

“According to a doctor’s ethics, a doctor must treat patients regardless of social status. The proposed reduction in the right of the undocumented to essential health services would be in conflict with this principle,” writes the Medical Association.

The city of Helsinki thinks that the current law works well. The city also points out that the social and health care personnel do not have the skills or training to investigate the illegality of the patient’s stay in the country, for example possible application processes and visas.

Also several non-governmental organizations oppose the change.

“The change in the law does not meet the set goals, as no meaningful savings are achieved, it is against human rights obligations and endangers people’s health and causes ethical stress for care workers and those working with undocumented people,” says the Finnish Red Cross in its statement, for example.

Many commentators also pay attention to the wording of the draft law. The draft talks about people who are in the country illegally, but, for example, according to the Equality Commissioner, it should be more precise to talk about staying without the right to stay.