Individuals can do something themselves to heal. At Witten/Herdecke University, patients therefore also learn about prevention during their treatment. This should relieve the system – and get patients fit faster.

You strengthen your own health by learning to deal better with stress, to actively do something for yourself. Yoga can be a building block of this. Image: Picture Alliance

When Christoph Wagner could hardly stand up in the shower in the morning because of the pain, only painkillers helped to be able to do his job as a chimney sweep. Plus cortisone, everything against his rheumatism. “I had pain for 25 years, which went as far as suicidal thoughts,” says the 43-year-old from near Cologne.

Since March 2022 he no longer needs cortisone – and is pain-free. He has changed his diet, now consistently allows himself a lunch break without his mobile phone, meditates regularly and at the end of August gave up smoking from one day to the next. The course in Witten/Herdeck inspired him, he says.