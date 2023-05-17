You strengthen your own health by learning to deal better with stress, to actively do something for yourself. Yoga can be a building block of this.
Image: Picture Alliance
Individuals can do something themselves to heal. At Witten/Herdecke University, patients therefore also learn about prevention during their treatment. This should relieve the system – and get patients fit faster.
When Christoph Wagner could hardly stand up in the shower in the morning because of the pain, only painkillers helped to be able to do his job as a chimney sweep. Plus cortisone, everything against his rheumatism. “I had pain for 25 years, which went as far as suicidal thoughts,” says the 43-year-old from near Cologne.
Since March 2022 he no longer needs cortisone – and is pain-free. He has changed his diet, now consistently allows himself a lunch break without his mobile phone, meditates regularly and at the end of August gave up smoking from one day to the next. The course in Witten/Herdeck inspired him, he says.
#Health #contribute #healing
Leave a Reply