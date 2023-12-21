Health | There is an instruction circulating on social media, according to which you can survive a heart attack by coughing – Does that make sense?

When a heart attack strikes, you must immediately call the emergency center, says Sydänliitto's chief physician.

“Unfortunately you don't know if you'll make it through this. — But you can help yourself by coughing repeatedly and very forcefully!”

A circular is circulating on Facebook again, advising what to do if you suddenly have a heart attack and there is no one around.

The list of more than ten points lists the symptoms of a heart attack and gives instructions on what to do if you have a heart attack. As life-saving advice, a heart attack victim is advised to cough strongly and take deep breaths from time to time.

Deep breathing and coughing are said to take oxygen to the lungs and increase blood flow to the heart, and holding the breath stabilizes the heart's rhythm.

But do the instructions in the circular make sense? Can you survive a heart attack by coughing?

Instructions circulating on social media about what to do in a heart attack start like this.

Heart union senior physician Anna-Mari Hekkala stifles the sharing of instructions, even though sharing information about heart events is important. According to him, the instructions shared on Some are clearly translated from some international update, because the different heart symptoms get happily mixed up in it.

“A heart attack generally refers to a heart attack in which one of the heart's coronary arteries becomes blocked, resulting in a lack of oxygen,” says Hekkala.

“ Heart attack is the most common cause of sudden death in Finns.

The symptoms of a heart attack are also listed in the relevant social media guide: pain that starts to be felt in the arms, jawbones and side of the stomach and behind the shoulder blades.

“In the case of a heart attack, you should not wait, but call the general emergency number 112 immediately,” advises Hekkala.

According to him, the most common mistake is to wait for symptoms to develop. When the heart doesn't get oxygen, it quickly starts to die.

Heart symptoms for example, arrhythmias can be those that last for some time and go away on their own, or the rhythm can be returned to normal in the hospital. There are also different types of arrhythmias.

A very common disorder in the elderly is atrial fibrillation, in which the heart beats clearly faster than normal and unevenly. According to Hekkala, that too cannot usually be controlled by coughing fits or holding one's breath.

Younger people also have atrial tachycardia (supraventricular tachycardia, or svt), which is only rarely life-threatening. According to Hekkala, you can try to stop such supraventricular arrhythmias by, for example, coughing. In addition, it can help to hold your nose for a while and blow with your mouth closed, which increases the pressure in the chest cavity (so-called Valsalva test).

The attack usually starts in the blink of an eye, causing the heart to pound and lasts for about a minute or a little longer. The feeling can be very unpleasant, but it usually goes away on its own.

A heart attack therefore, you cannot prevent the progress yourself. The symptom is most typically recognisable, but sometimes there is no pain at all associated with a heart attack.

“For example, a heart attack in diabetics can have such mild symptoms that they momentarily feel a slightly unusual, distressing feeling and no pain at all,” says Hekkala.

Usually, however, the symptom is one that has not been felt before.

The number of heart attacks has decreased over the decades, but in the age group of women aged 35–54, for example, they have been on the rise in recent years.

“The reasons for this are estimated to be the increase in women's overweight, the prevalence of diabetes and the increased smoking of young women,” says Hekkala.

Cardiovascular diseases are the most significant diseases that reduce life years in Finland.

