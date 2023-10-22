Health | There is a huge amount of health advice, but which of them should you really follow? The editor tested the recommendations and learned this

What would life be like if you followed all the given health advice? Is there time to meet friends or even go to work? Reporter Elina Nissinen tested and realized why a large part of Finns do not follow well-intentioned recommendations.

“This one you can do while watching TV,” the dental hygienist encourages as she teaches me how to properly floss my teeth.

I know the purpose is to convince you that flossing is a trivial matter. However, there is a nasty hidden message hidden in such tips: you could use the couch fiddling for more useful and healthy activities.