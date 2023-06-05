Health | There is a high risk of drowsiness in every fifth shift of a professional driver

As many as two out of five shift workers may have challenges related to sleep and alertness, says the National Institute of Occupational Health.

Nearly every fifth shift of a professional driver involves a high risk of sleepiness, says the Occupational Health and Safety Institute. Professional drivers’ working hours are focused on nights and early mornings.

According to the Institute of Occupational Health, it would be important for the risk shifts to be evenly distributed among the employees.

The information was found in the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health’s Vireyttä to shift work project. It tested the Vire online tool, which can be used to assess sleepiness in different work shift systems. The tool has been developed in cooperation with the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, the Institute of Occupational Health and Stockholm University.

In the project online sleep and alertness coaching was also tried. Insomnia symptoms and shift work sleep disorder symptoms of the professional drivers who participated in it decreased significantly.

According to the Institute of Occupational Health, employees’ good sleep and alertness can be promoted by developing shift planning and supporting employees in solving sleep problems. It is also important to promote a culture in shift workplaces where the importance of good energy and sleep is understood and accepted.