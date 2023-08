04:39 Sixteen human DNA chromosomes in an image taken from an animation produced by the National Human Genome Research Institute. © Ernesto del Aguila III, NHGRI

It was the most difficult task to complete: About half of the Y chromosome, which expresses part of the male sexual characteristics, resisted deciphering due to its repetitive structure. Now, the T2T consortium has succeeded in sequencing it completely, revealing the way to find answers to infertility or the reasons why men suffer from more diseases such as cancer or Alzheimer’s.