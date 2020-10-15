Health The wooded yard improved the resilience of kindergarteners as early as a month

The researcher would turn the yards of all kindergartens into green yards. He would also take the children five times a week to nature.

Kindergarteners resistance improved when forest-based vegetation was added to kindergarten yards.

The municipality, i.e. the forest floor with blueberry sparrows and mosses, transplanted grass and planting boxes, gave the children a green touch that was visible in the children’s health for a month.

The matter was clarified in a study by the Natural Resources Center and the universities of Tampere, Helsinki and Eastern Finland, which for the first time examined how bringing nature into the urban environment improves the regulation of the immune system.

Changes skin microbiota and blood counts were rapidly evident. Repeated green contact five times a week diversified the body’s microbiota to protect against immune-mediated diseases.

“This supports the assumption that contact with nature prevents immune system disorders such as autoimmune diseases and allergies,” says Science Advances researcher who led the study published in the journal Aki Sinkkonen About the Natural Resources Center.

In the study the asphalted, tiled, and gravel-covered kindergartens were brought to the municipality, to transfer grass, and to planting boxes in which the children sowed and cared for the plants.

In one kindergarten, the children had eaten small carrots directly from the planting box, Sinkkonen describes.

A lot of municipalities are produced in Kainuu. According to Sinkkonen, there are suitable sandy or moraine lands from which the municipality can be mechanically raised. The municipality is lifted in plates, rolled and transported to the place of use.

“The municipality has a blueberry, lingonberry, heather and crowberry, and it is moss-based,” Sinkkonen describes.

Single assume that all three, i.e. the municipality, the transfer lawn, and the planting boxes, acted together.

“Diversity of exposure matters. It is connected to the intestinal microbiota, ”Sinkkonen estimates.

In the past, several studies have found that rural children in contact with nature have a different microbiota and are less likely to develop diseases due to immune system disorders.

A high level of hygiene, an urban lifestyle and insufficient contact with nature unilateralize the body’s microbiota. Unilateral microbiota has been associated with a high risk of immune system disorders such as atopy, diabetes, celiac disease, and allergies.

Researched gamma protobacteria were abundant in children’s skin, which reduced the levels of interleukin 17A, which is associated with the development of allergies and immune diseases.

According to Sinkkonen, on the basis of the study, it is possible to express the hope that the yards of all kindergartens will be transformed into green yards.

“Let’s transform all kindergarten yards into green yards, as the ability to regulate our children’s defense system will improve in as little as a month. On top of the deal, children get better motor skills, the ability to concentrate and a good relationship with nature, ”says Sinkkonen.

There is also a state grant for kindergartens that are making changes to their yards.

In Sinkkonen’s opinion, the change does not necessarily require the municipality.

“Diverse vegetation and an organic topsoil, or soil preparation with a diverse microbial community, are likely to suffice. In addition, it must be designed to appeal to children. ”

Kindergartens the yards in both Finland and other countries are mostly tiled or have an asphalt and gravel surface.

“It is based on minimizing the risk of falls. While they have been minimized, a different kind of health benefit has been lost, ”says Sinkkonen.

When kindergartens were asked about the wounds caused by the wooded yard, nothing had happened.

Single encourages the planning of as many functional green environments as possible for cities.

Even a decaying pile of leaves does not have to be cleaned up immediately, but a decay garden can be built in the yard.

“Everyday life should be modified so that contact with nature is possible. It is best if your own yard allows you to play kural patches and dig up organic soil, ”says Sinkkonen.

She encourages taking the child to nature at least five times a week.

“This is already having an effect on the microbiota.”

Sinkkonen reminds you to keep the tetanus vaccine up to date, as well as the areas where the tick vaccine is needed.

In the study 75 children aged 3–5 years were monitored for one month in ten kindergartens in Lahti and Tampere.

It was attended by a professor of virology from the University of Tampere Heikki I benefit and Professor of Community Planning Juho Rajaniemen research groups.

Microbial changes in children in green kindergartens were compared to children in normal kindergartens (no green yard) or nature day care centers (no green yard, but organized nature trips).

The research is part of the ADELE2 project funded by Business Finland and the Master of Environmental Ecology Marja Roslundin dissertation work at the University of Helsinki.

Further research is already underway to explore new opportunities for the prevention of immune diseases.