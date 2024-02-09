Health | The wife forced Mika Salo, who suffered from enormous pain, to the hospital: “Probably saved my life”

The cause of Mika Salo's stomach pains was revealed to be a burst appendix.

Former formula 1 driver Mika Salo told On Instagram about his severe stomach pains, which took him to the hospital and finally to the operating table.

In the photo of his update, Salo shows a victory sign with his fingers and smiles in his bed, but when he arrived at the hospital, the situation was serious.

“I had a huge stomach ache. I thought it would pass, but from the beginning my wife was of the opinion that I needed to go to the hospital. I didn't obey and 24 hours later he forced me there and probably saved my life,” Salo wrote.

“My appendix had burst and I had to have surgery immediately.”

Inflamed a burst appendix can cause peritonitis, which is dangerous. Salo thanked both his wife and the hospital staff for a reason.

“I feel better now. My wife came to visit after the surgery and brought me good food and things I needed. Thank you for everything you did for me, Annica. I love and respect you so much,” Salo wrote.

“'I also want to thank all the nurses, doctors and other staff. You are doing valuable and important work, and I respect your profession. That's real caring and love.”