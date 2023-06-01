





08:07 Stock image. A bottle floats under a layer of ice in Vaasa, Finland, on December 8, 2022. AFP – OLIVIER MORIN

The World Health Organization concluded its general assembly with agreements and disagreements: a resolution against plastic and chemical pollution was approved, but talks continue to achieve a treaty to prevent future pandemics. The assembly also condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called on Moscow to cease its attacks on health personnel and infrastructure. Since the start of the war, the WHO recorded more than a thousand attacks.