The World Health Organization (WHO) noted that last July only 20% of countries reported deaths from Covid-19 and only 11% reported hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care. Although the director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared the end of the pandemic in May, he assures that it is necessary to continue tracking the impact of the different variants.
