Aspirin has the active component of elderberry bark, traditionally used in various cultures to reduce inflammation and relieve pain. Artemisinin, found in a type of wormwood, is now one of the most important treatments for malaria. What other answers can be found in popular knowledge for health?

Traditional medicines and Western medicine go hand in hand more times than we think. Approximately 40% of current pharmaceuticals are naturally based, according to WHO figures. That is why the international entity convened the first summit in history for traditional, integrated and complementary medicine, a term that serves as an umbrella for herbal practices, yoga or Ayurveda medicine, among many others.

“One of the greatest strengths of traditional medicine is understanding the intimate links between the health of humans and our environment,” recalled WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from Jamnagar, India, the venue for the summit, on Last Thursday, August 17. The meeting brought together the G20 health ministers and representatives of indigenous peoples from around the world, among others.

The debate around how to integrate the different medical traditions will not be limited to the three days of the summit, but will continue thanks to the creation of the Global Center for Traditional Medicinein the same city of Jamnagar, to “unlock the potential” of this knowledge, in the words of Ghebreyesus

Vivian Tatiana Camacho, Bolivia’s National Director of Traditional Ancestral Medicine, greets Lynopo Dasho Dechen Wangmo, Bhutan’s Minister of Health, at the WHO Traditional Medicine Summit in Jamnagar, India on August 17, 2023. AFP – SAM PANTHAKY

Artemisinin or variolation, historical contributions of traditional medicines

This potential has already paid off before. Scientist To Youyou won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2015 thanks to her research to find new treatments for malaria. After years of fruitless searching, To found the answer in absinthe, a type of artemisia, after deciding to review traditional Chinese medicine texts. This plant, which was used to reduce fever, turned out to have the active component artemisinin, currently one of the most widely used antimalarial drugs.

This is just one example: contributions are not just limited to pills and herbs, but also encompass public health practices. In the fight against smallpox, large African and Asian territories used the technique of variolation, which consisted of infecting healthy people with small amounts of sores from sick people so that their bodies learned to defend themselves against the disease. This rudimentary vaccination practice led to the development of the smallpox vaccine and the eradication of this disease from the face of the earth.

However, the WHO also reminded that not all traditional medicine has to work, simply because it has been used for decades: “It is important to understand what ingredients are really in traditional medicine, why it works in some cases and how we can improve their use and, most importantly, we need to understand and identify which traditional medicines do not work,” said Harold Varmus, director of the WHO Scientific Council.

In this sense, one of the main challenges of the center will be to understand how to evaluate the efficacy of a treatment or medication: traditional practices usually imply community, spiritual or cultural values ​​that also impact their results and make it difficult to measure their effects under the magnifying glass of the scientific method.