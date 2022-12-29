Thursday, December 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health | The “vampire treatment” is claimed to improve the condition of the skin – What happens when a person’s own blood plasma is injected into the skin?

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 29, 2022
in World Europe
0

Emma Sulkumäki, who has suffered from skin problems for years, undergoes a vampire treatment every two years, where plasma separated from Sulkumäki’s own blood is injected into the skin with a needle. What is the treatment based on and is it of any use?

Four years then from Helsinki Emma Sulkumäki32, ran into an entertainment star on Facebook Kim Kardashian’s from thousands of posts.

In a publication made as a commercial collaboration, Kardashian praised the facial plasma or PRP treatment. In it, about a laboratory tube’s worth of blood is taken from the customer, from which red blood cells and plasma are separated. The recovered plasma concentrate is introduced into the dermis of the skin, i.e. the dermis, for example by hand with a needle or a microneedling device.

#Health #vampire #treatment #claimed #improve #condition #skin #persons #blood #plasma #injected #skin

See also  Legal proceedings Proceedings in the historic drug case began in the Helsinki District Court - prosecutors say one hundred kilos of amphetamine were hidden in a grain silo
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Netanyahu is preparing to regain power in Israel at the head of a far-right government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result