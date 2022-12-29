Health | The “vampire treatment” is claimed to improve the condition of the skin – What happens when a person’s own blood plasma is injected into the skin?

Emma Sulkumäki, who has suffered from skin problems for years, undergoes a vampire treatment every two years, where plasma separated from Sulkumäki’s own blood is injected into the skin with a needle. What is the treatment based on and is it of any use?

Four years then from Helsinki Emma Sulkumäki32, ran into an entertainment star on Facebook Kim Kardashian’s from thousands of posts.

In a publication made as a commercial collaboration, Kardashian praised the facial plasma or PRP treatment. In it, about a laboratory tube’s worth of blood is taken from the customer, from which red blood cells and plasma are separated. The recovered plasma concentrate is introduced into the dermis of the skin, i.e. the dermis, for example by hand with a needle or a microneedling device.