The UK launched its ‘Swap to stop’ scheme, which will distribute free vaporizers to tobacco smokers who want to quit. The plan, backed by government studies, raises questions among some experts, who warn of risks in promoting addictive devices whose long-term health effects have not been proven. We are joined by Luciano Ruggia, director of the AT Schweiz anti-smoking center in Bern, Switzerland.