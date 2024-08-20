Health | The use of nicotine pouches has increased dramatically – the disadvantages are not yet well known

Health|The use of nicotine pouches can increase the use of other nicotine preparations, and not everything is known about the harms of nicotine, says the associate professor of pharmacology.

Nicotine bags on sale contain about 8–10 milligrams of nicotine, the harms of which are not yet known enough.

Katarina Malmberg HS

16:00

Young people use nicotine pouches are clearly more commonly snorted. In addition, fewer and fewer people smoke. This is what the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) says the most recent survey conducted for elementary school ninth graders.

31 percent of boys and 17 percent of girls say that they have tried nicotine pouches at some point.