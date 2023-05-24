Health | The University of Helsinki’s new research center focuses on health inequality

In the new center, health is studied from the perspective of social inequality. The center will be established together with the well-known science funder, the German Max Planck Foundation.

Helsinki a new research center will be established in connection with the university, the purpose of which is to produce information on the root causes of inequality.

At the Max Planck Center, the focus of research is health from the perspective of social inequality.

The center will start its operations at the beginning of July and it will provide decision-makers with information about the processes that create health inequalities and options for reducing them.

A better understanding of health inequality is also significant from a national economic point of view, as it significantly affects, for example, health care costs and lost working years.

What are the long-term causes of changes in health inequalities? What transgenerational effects can be seen in the continuity of health differences? How do social factors and genetic susceptibility show up in health?

These are questions that will be explored in the new center. The research takes into account the entire life cycle of a person. In addition, the purpose is to develop methods for health disparity research.

“Currently in Finland, from the point of view of health research, very relevant questions are related to the beginning and end of life,” says the professor of demographics Pekka Martikainen from the University of Helsinki.

“Mental health symptoms in young people and related services is one of these. How could young people from all social classes get ahead in education and working life despite health challenges?”

“The aging of baby boomers, multi-morbidity and access to long-term care is another key topic.”

The population research on health differences requires extensive materials, which are difficult to compile. The materials needed in the center to be established already exist.

Socio-economic health differences have been observed in all countries and these differences have grown in the last 30 years.

The life expectancy of those in a worse social position can be 10 years lower than those in a better position. The life expectancy of the poorest Finns has risen more slowly than others.

Max Planck Foundation is an internationally known science financier, which through its centers supports cutting-edge research with the world’s best universities.

The research center has been established initially for a period of five years, and its funding is six million euros. The center also makes Finnish science visible internationally.

In Finland, the center is financed by the Jane and Aatos Erko Foundation, the cities of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa and the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki.