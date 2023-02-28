The US Department of Energy concluded that the Covid-19 pandemic could have its origin in an accident at a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan. Despite the fact that the hypothesis is in the minority among the country’s public agencies and among the scientific community, there are still unknowns about the natural jump of the virus from animals to humans.

It is a cyclical debate that reappears from time to time since, in 2020, Wuhan became the epicenter of an outbreak that would later become a pandemic and that was to claim more than six million lives. The origin of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is still not fully clarified and it is precisely in the information gaps that the theories furthest from reality grow.

The truth ahead: neither the natural origin of the virus, that is, the jump from animals to humans nor the origin in a laboratory leak are proven with facts until the last instance. That is why, for now, all scientific and health authorities must move in the scenarios of the probable and the improbable.

That is exactly what the US Department of Energy, one of the country’s government agencies that make up the government’s intelligence network, has done. In a new report, they updated their assessment of the origin of Covid-19 to prioritize the laboratory leak hypothesis, albeit with a “low level of confidence” due to a lack of evidence.

According to the agency, the facilities would have suffered an accidental release of the virus and do not consider any theory that has to do with a human design of SARS-CoV-2 or an intentional leak.

However, the Department of Energy continues to be a minority voice within the US government, which bets on the natural origin of Covid-19, along the same lines as the World Health Organization (WHO).

What unknowns remain to be cleared up about the origin of Covid-19?

According to the WHO, which visited the city of Wuhan at the beginning of 2021 to try to clarify how the pandemic had started, the zoonotic scenario of Covid-19 is the most likely of all. Especially, the explanation that involves a virus reservoir in animals, in this case bats, which then jumped to a “host” animal and which acted as an intermediary for the disease to reach humans.

However, there are some variables that remain unanswered. The main one is, perhaps, what is the animal that acted as an intermediary. Without that clarity, it is difficult to reconstruct the step-by-step of the start of the Covid-19 outbreak. The genealogy of SARS-CoV-2 is also not clear: the most similar virus found to date, in bats in the province of Yunnan, shares a genome with that of Covid-19 by 96%, which implies that there is an evolutionary gap still wide between one and the other.

On the side of the theory of the laboratory, which the WHO cites as “very unlikely”, it should be clarified whether, indeed, security in the laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology suffered any incident, especially in a transfer that took place on 2 from December. There is no information that anything happened, but the Chinese authorities have not been willing to answer those questions either.

In addition, although it is true that viruses similar to those of SARS-CoV-2 were handled at the Institute, the dates do not add up so that they could be related to the outbreak, which is believed to have started in late November or early December 2019.