The Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed that the UAE is a great support for international efforts aimed at reducing malaria cases by 90 percent by 2030, as the UAE stands on the front lines to confront the spread of epidemics at the global level with a large record of achievements, whether at the local or global level, and is considered one of the first Countries in the Eastern Mediterranean Region that declared they were completely free of malaria in 2007, confirming the specific capabilities of the health care system in the UAE to defeat infectious diseases, including the “Covid-19” pandemic. This came in the statement issued by the ministry today on the occasion of the “World Day to Combat Malaria 2021”, which falls on April 25 of each year and is held this year under the slogan “Eliminating malaria is my duty.” The Ministry stated that the humanitarian initiatives and financial contributions made by the UAE over the past years for the benefit of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and the Roll Back Malaria Partnership Program »played a pivotal role in promoting health and treatment programs, implementing vaccination campaigns and providing vaccines against many epidemic diseases in the world such as malaria, cholera and worm. Guinea and polio. The Ministry of Health and Community Protection relies on an effective strategy in cooperation with health authorities to prevent the spread of malaria with the existence of a highly efficient program for epidemiological surveillance based on Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 regarding the control of communicable diseases in accordance with the International Health Regulations for the detection and treatment of imported cases, as well as the investigation and control of insects and cooperation with Neighboring countries in this area. It has also developed travelers’ clinics to include vaccines for various infectious diseases, which are disbursed to citizens and residents for free in preventive medicine centers and some selected primary health care centers, and to provide health education and preventive medicines for malaria to travelers to countries where malaria is common.