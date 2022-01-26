The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country, “Covid-19”, during which it confirmed that people who received a support dose were less likely to be infected with “Corona”, and less exposed to disease developments in the event of infection, noting that Those who received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were 93.73% of the total population of the country.

In detail, the official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, confirmed the health sector’s continuation of its efforts to reach community immunity by providing vaccines to groups eligible to receive vaccination, as the percentage of those receiving the first dose of the total population reached 100%, while the percentage of those receiving the first dose of the total population reached 100%. Recipients of two vaccine doses were 93.73% of the total approved population census.

She said: “Thanks to the directives of the rational leadership keen on the health and safety of society, the state has followed a unique model to contain the virus and its variants, by keeping pace with the latest instructions and directives of the World Health Organization,” noting that the state has promoted the use of artificial intelligence and modern technologies with the aim of analyzing data to continue anticipating and foreseeing through Intensifying the scope of examinations throughout the country aimed at investigating and limiting the spread of the pandemic and mitigating its effects on members of society.

She stressed that human health and safety is one of the most important priorities of the state, and therefore the state was keen to provide the vaccine and the supporting dose for all segments of society, as it is considered a basic supporter of obtaining the antibodies necessary to prevent the mutations and genetic mutations of the Corona virus.

Al-Hosani added: “Studies and research issued by the World Health Organization indicate that people who received a booster dose were less likely to be infected, and less exposed to disease developments in case of infection. Therefore, we call upon community members who have not yet received the vaccination to rush to take it to protect themselves and to enhance community immunity.”

Al-Hosani indicated that the health sector paid great attention to raising the level of societal awareness about the emerging corona virus and ensuring access to correct information by launching official platforms that include all recommendations and guidelines set by the World Health Organization to prevent the virus, pointing out the importance of the role of integration and interdependence between the different sectors and the extent of community commitment and cooperation. In applying the approved protocol procedures, and following the precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of society and to address the pandemic.

Al-Hosani stressed that the medical sector, in partnership with all sectors of the state, made unremitting and fruitful efforts to instill a healthy culture of awareness in the community about the importance of conducting periodic examinations with the aim of early detection of infection, as this early detection contributes to the adoption of appropriate treatment protocols that want to reduce the severity of the disease, and called on individuals The community needs to cooperate and adhere to preventive measures to confront Covid-19 by committing to wearing a mask, staying away from crowded places, and permanent sterilization.



