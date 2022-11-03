Winter arrives in the northern hemisphere and respiratory infections make themselves felt. It is not only about Covid-19, but also about the flu, for example, which after two years circulating with less intensity as a result of the pandemic returns with force. However, what happens in Latin American countries without stations? Carlos Pérez, an infectious disease doctor at the National University of Colombia, tells us about it.

#Health #threat #tripledemia #respiratory #disease #viruses #rebound