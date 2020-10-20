Health The symptoms of a memory disorder can be decisively relieved if the disease is detected in time – The expert tells 13 signs that can be used to identify a memory disorder in a close person

Where are the specs and what I have left a cell phone? And what was the name of that former co-worker?

Everyone’s memory sometimes breaks, but when is it about the disease?

State Councilor Riitta Uosukainen recounts in his new book the moment he realized that his spouse ‘s forgetfulness was no longer normal. Memoir Together – From a passionate relationship to a caring relationship tells of his long marriage Topi Uosukainen with who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Riitta Uosukainen’s alarm bells began to ring as she waited in front of the Small Parliament of the Parliament House for her husband, who had come to pick up his spouse, but had already left. This was not spouse-specific behavior and was the ultimate incentive to seek out studies.

“ If the medication is restored in time, the most troublesome symptoms may not occur at all.

Memory disease Early detection is very important, says the research director of the Brain Research Unit at the University of Eastern Finland Merja Hallikainen.

If the symptomatic phase of the disease can be postponed by preventive measures, it may be that the awkward symptoms do not have time to develop at all during their lifetime. And if treatment is started early, it has a significant impact on the well-being of both the affected person and those close to him or her.

“Proper medication can maintain functioning and relieve the symptoms of the disease so that troublesome neuropsychiatric symptoms such as delusions, restlessness and aggression or depression never occur,” Hallikainen says.

According to Hallikainen, early identification of the disease is also important for the patient’s legal protection. Matters relating to custody, future care and wills can be dealt with while the patient is still legally competent and can decide for himself or herself.

“ The root cause of memory disorders is still unknown.

Coronary pandemic has also made life difficult for people with memory disorders and their relatives when life-long hobbies have been put on ice. “The narrowing of the life cycle affects the caregiver’s resilience. The atmosphere in the home can cause various symptoms in a memory patient, ”says Hallikainen.

The most common memory disease in Finland is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects 70–75 per cent of people with memory. Uncommon are cerebrovascular memory disorder, forehead temporal lobe degeneration, Lewy body disease, and memory symptoms caused by Parkinson’s disease.

The root cause of memory disorders is still unknown. Hereditary disease is low. The majority of those affected are over the age of 80, but the disease has also been diagnosed in working-age people.

Researchers have shown that lifestyles can prevent the onset of memory disorders. Exercise and healthy nutrition as well as a vibrant and social life prevent memory disorders. High cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, overweight and smoking, among others, increase the risk of disease.

“ Gradually, the feeling of illness disappears, and the patient no longer became aware of his own coping difficulties.

Hallikainen describes thirteen different situations in which memory disease may be suspected.

He recalls that many of these traits are familiar to anyone who is starting to grow older. Everyone sometimes loses their belongings or forgets a name. But if this happens regularly, it could be a symptom of a memory disorder. Also important is the change: If something, such as paying bills on a computer, has gone smoothly in the past, but the same thing no longer succeeds, it can tell of a memory disorder.

According to Hallikainen, it is also typical that in the early stages of the illness, the patient belittles his or her symptoms, even though he or she is sometimes worried about forgetting. Gradually, however, the feeling of illness disappears and the patient no longer became aware of their own coping difficulties or the need for help. “The situation can be catastrophic for an elderly person living alone then,” Hallikainen points out.

1. A loved one forgets the wishes, requests and suggestions made by another. The same things need to be explained over and over again.

2. Speech becomes impoverished. For example, when the word “pen” is not remembered, a relative uses the term “the one who writes”. The disappearance of words is the first symptom of certain memory diseases, on the other hand, in the early stages of the disease, he is also wise to come up with circular expressions and explanations for his forgetfulness.

3. A loved one doesn’t stay involved in the conversation and especially in a larger party he drops easily from carts.

4. A loved one no longer does things that have been pleasing or routine to him before. He has been making coffee in the morning all his adult life, but no longer realizes how a coffee maker works. He doesn’t succeed in tying the shoelaces, and when he goes out, he puts on the summer in the snow. Paying the bill on a computer becomes overwhelming. At the checkout, he hands the purse to the cashier and asks to take the necessary amount.

5. Before, such a determined loved one no longer wants to make even simple choices or decisions.

6. Familiar items such as a cell phone and glasses are constantly lost and may be found in strange places such as the refrigerator.

7. Nearby no longer perceives familiar objects. He can’t find a pack of margarine in the fridge or a hammer on the tool shelf even if they’re in front of his eyes.

8. It becomes difficult to read. One patient said he had already visited an ophthalmologist three times because he could not find out about the TV subtitles. The letters looked vague to him. However, the defect was not in the eyes but in brain function.

9. A loved one who appreciates cleanliness will no longer clean at all, or else he will vacuum or wipe the dust constantly.

10. When driving a car, it may happen that a loved one suddenly does not perceive where he or she is going or where he or she should go. It can also happen that he leaves, for example, to pick up a package from the post office, but returns empty-handed because he could not find a post office that has been in the same place for twenty years.

11. A loved one begins to come up with reasons why he or she cannot go on a familiar hobby or meeting. Underlying this is the fear of no longer being able to function outside the home.

12. A loved one starts collecting unnecessary items, old newspapers and advertisements or some specific stuff. A relative with a memory disorder living alone may be surprised to come for a visit when his or her home is filled with strange rumbling.

13. The loved one becomes jealous and suspicious. Personality change may be the first symptom of a memory disorder and mask memory symptoms. On the other hand, in some rare cases, the personality may also change in another direction. In one case, a strict and fierce ruler of power became a gentle adapter as Alzheimer’s disease progressed, reassuring his wife of his love more than ever before.