Education on affectivity and sexuality in the school curriculum is requested by 94% of young Italians. For over 7 out of 10 children, doctors, psychologists and experts must deal with the topic at school and only 8% believe that the right people are teachers. In relation to the methods, 32% would like the subject to be addressed through discussion groups, 30% through frontal lessons and 16% taking advantage of individual listening desks with an expert. This is highlighted by the research conducted by Durex, in collaboration with Skuola.net, on a sample of 15 thousand young people between 11 and 24 years old and which today represents one of the few annual research activities existing in Italy on the topic.

“We welcome – states Paolo Zotti, CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Italy) Spa, which markets the Durex brand in Italy – that the topic of education in affectivity and sexuality is at the center of the Government’s reflections, becoming the of a first proposal. It is a signal that shows a clear direction, which we can no longer ignore: educating young people to respect themselves and others, healthy relationships, consent and free, protected and conscious sexuality. For over 6 years – he recalls – we have activated an Observatory whose objective is to understand the level of knowledge of methods of contraception and prevention of sexually transmitted infections among young Italians between the ages of 11 and 24. We are now available for dialogue with all the forces involved on this issue, be they institutional, political, social and medical-scientific”.

“We therefore make available to the ministry and the Order of Psychologists – continues Zotti – our data, the experience consolidated over time and the communicative strength of Durex, a brand capable of making communication towards young people even more effective, with the objective of contributing to the creation of emotional and sexual education programs for all, which can have a positive impact on the life and health of the community”.

In this regard, Durex – a note recalls – recently launched the ‘A luci accese’ project with an emotional and sexual education program dedicated to secondary schools in Milan. The objective is to lay the foundations for healthy relationships, based on respect, consent and self-knowledge and to provide clear and correct information regarding the sphere of sexuality, developing new awareness relating to sexually transmitted infections and prevention, particularly in benefits of using a condom.

‘A luci Accese’, curated by the non-profit association Ala Milano Onlus, which deals with the protection of people’s health and promotion of well-being, has received the patronage of the Municipality of Milan and has already been active in the city’s schools since October, with the objective of actively reaching 23 thousand students, with the support of expert educators, psychologists and sexologists. Each of the participating schools has access to emotional and sexual education workshops, conferences and meetings with experts, teachers, parents and school staff, with moments dedicated to feedback and feedback at the end of the activities, in order to evaluate the knowledge acquired and satisfaction with respect to the topics covered. On these occasions, interactive activities are also proposed (games, quizzes, debates, etc.) and moments of reflection and sharing in small and large groups, as well as guaranteeing a non-judgmental listening space that facilitates the emergence of questions and personal experiences.