54% of patients with Crohn's disease and 49% of those with ulcerative colitis are not optimally controlled. Over 60% believe that these chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) are quite widespread but other information, such as the categories of population most at risk or the symptoms, are less known. These are some of the data from the Podcast observational study and the Acquire-Ibd survey on more than a thousand patients, in addition to the results of the IXE' research on the knowledge and perception of these pathologies in the Italian population and presented today in Milan, by Abbvie, with the claim 'Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis: we give light to the invisible'.

Cats – explains a note – are pathologies that affect the gastrointestinal system and which demonstrate a chronic-relapsing trend, with alternating periods of remission and exacerbation. They affect almost 7 million people worldwide (around 250 thousand in Italy). These diseases cause often invisible disabilities and, at the same time, have a very heavy impact on the daily lives of patients, seriously compromising their quality of life. In the last 10 years, the diagnoses of new cases and the number of patients have increased approximately 20 times and it is estimated that, in the next 10 years, there may be a growth in prevalence of over 30%-40%. In detail, approximately 150 thousand Italians live with Crohn's disease which is most frequently diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 30, although in reality it can manifest itself at any age, with symptoms of different severity, which may include: persistent diarrhoea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite and weight. Similar symptoms are also found in cases of ulcerative colitis which, in our country, affects around 100 thousand people.

“These are highly disabling pathologies that manifest themselves with symptoms that often frighten the patient and their families – states Massimo Fantini, director of the Complex Gastroenterology Structure of the Aou of Cagliari which hosts the Center for research, diagnosis and treatment of IBD – In fact, many diagnoses occur after the patient has gone to the emergency room following acute symptoms. Early diagnosis is of fundamental importance as it can limit the impact of the disease on people's lives, not only from a physical point of view, but also emotionally and economically.” From the appearance of the first symptoms to the diagnosis, up to 5 years can pass, although in most cases, the diagnostic delay is now less than 6 months and is different between ulcerative colitis (shorter) and Crohn's disease (often longer).

“Today, thanks to scientific research – underlines Alessandro Armuzzi, head of the Ibd Unit, Chronic Inflammatory Intestinal Diseases, Irccs Istituto Clinico Humanitas Rozzano-Milan – the objectives of treatment are focusing on clinical remission, on the 'healing' of the intestinal mucosa , and on the absence of disability, improving the quality of life without having to resort to surgery. In the last ten years – he adds – we have witnessed a real revolution in the management of MITs. We must continue to commit ourselves to improving knowledge, with particular regard to the warning signs that should lead the patient to a gastroenterologist specialist.”

Specifically, the Ibd-Podcast study, observational and multicentre, with a transversal component and a retrospective conducted on 103 facilities in 10 countries, including Italy, aimed to understand the percentage of patients with Crohn's disease and suboptimally controlled Ulcerative Colitis. According to the study, of 220 Italian patients with IBD, 54% of those with Crohn's disease and 49% of those with ulcerative colitis are suboptimally controlled according to criteria adapted from the Stride-II consensus. This compromises the quality of life, causes extraintestinal manifestations, or failure to achieve mucosal healing in both pathologies. Failure to control it can also lead to excess use of corticosteroids. The study also highlighted how divergent the awareness of disease control and the impact on quality of life can sometimes be between doctors and patients. Not only that: patients whose IBD control is not optimal report repercussions on their relationships (with a score of 10 vs 12.6 for patients with Crohn's disease and 10.2 vs 12.4 for patients with ulcerative colitis) and on their emotional well-being (with a score, respectively, of 13.4 vs 16.9 and 12.1 vs 16.6).

“The Podcast study – observes Annalisa Iezzi, medical director of AbbVie – represents AbbVie's research and development activity in gastroenterology very well: in Italy we have almost 80 active studies in 400 centres. Our research activity in Italy ranges from the implementation of interventional trials for the development of new assets to the carrying out of observational studies, filling care and knowledge needs”.

During 2023, the Amici Ets association (National Association for Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases) carried out a survey (Acquire-Ibd) on a sample made up of 1039 patients, 58% female, 42% male; 47% with Crohn's disease and 53% with ulcerative colitis. Over the last year, 14% have undergone hospitalization, 38% have undergone surgery and 89% are currently undergoing drug therapy. The data highlights that: 94% of patients know that it is possible to have disorders affecting other organs; only 20% know the probability of developing an intestinal complication of Crohn's disease and, in the case of ulcerative colitis, almost 1 in 2 is informed of the probability of undergoing a total colectomy, but no one is able to indicate the negative evolution of the progression of the pathology over time. More than half of the sample knows the difference between clinical remission and endoscopic remission. Approximately 8 out of 10 patients believe they have well understood the importance of the therapeutic choice. A lower percentage (57%) stated that their gastroenterologist provided different treatment options and explained the differences.

“The patient association plays a key role in the development of 'Patient Health Engagement', that is, in generating awareness of the pathology – comments Salvo Leone, general director of Amici Ets – The majority of patients (+70%) declare, in fact, The importance of support groups in the management and acceptance of the disease. Attention must remain focused on timely diagnoses, increasingly appropriate and personalized treatment paths that take into account the chronic condition. It is therefore essential to guarantee support, including psychological support, to this community of invisible patients who have the right to the best possible quality of life.”

Finally, the results of the population survey conducted, again in 2023 in collaboration with the IXE' Research Institute, on a sample of 800 people aged between 25 and 45 were presented to bring out the knowledge and perception of IBD among the population: over 60% of those interviewed believe they are fairly widespread diseases but other information, such as the categories of population most at risk or the symptoms, are less known. Just over half of the sample, for example, believes that the probability of getting sick is concentrated between young adults and adults and without gender distinctions. Even if the majority are certain that the doctor to turn to is the gastroenterologist, regarding treatments, less than half of the sample believes that they exist and 27% that they can be completely cured. Only 13% say they have heard of mucosal healing but almost 8 out of 10 interviewees – concludes the note – are aware that medical indications and therapies must be followed with extreme attention, even when the symptoms are in remission.