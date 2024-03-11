Health | The street dust crisis started again in the Helsinki region

There is now a lot of street dust in the air in Helsinki and the surrounding area, says the Helsinki region's environmental services.

Spring The street dust season has started in the capital region, according to the measurements of the Helsinki region's environmental service HSY.

The spring heat has effectively melted Lumi, and the wind and traffic from the drying roads lift it into the air.

The measurements reveal that street dust is in the air on Monday, especially along busy main roads and streets, HSY says in its announcement. There were dusty days already last week.

The street dust situation can follow on HSY's website.

In the future, the dustiness will vary according to the weather. When it's dry and sunny, there's plenty of street dust in the air. Instead, rain and meltwater moisten road surfaces and reduce dust.

Street dust consists mainly of finely ground asphalt and sandblasting. Asphalt is especially consumed by studded tires. Last winter, the roads had to be sanded a lot because of the slipperiness.

Street dust can cause health problems, especially for asthmatics, small children and the elderly. Street dust often worsens the symptoms of respiratory and heart patients as well.

Even healthy people get irritation symptoms from street dust, such as runny nose, cough and itchy eyes and throat.

When the hard night frosts stop, we can start cleaning the streets and roads. Before then, dusting is reduced by watering the streets with a dilute calcium chloride solution, which keeps the surface moist and prevents dust from rising into the air, HSY informs.