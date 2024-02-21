A few days before World Rare Disease Day (29 February), the first Sobi Talk event of 2024 took place in Milan, entitled “Rare but true. Every story is a journey of inclusion.” Organized by Sobi, a biopharmaceutical multinational specialized in solutions dedicated to changing the lives of people with rare diseases, the event was a moment of sharing dedicated to the stories of people with rare diseases, with the aim of shedding light on their still unmet needs and on the need to outline a scenario of the situation in our country.