Chile is one of the Latin American countries with the highest suicide rate, with an average of 9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the World Bank. Since the pandemic, some hospitals alert that the number of cases has increased, especially in the last year and a half. For this reason, the Government has launched the ‘Stay’ program in which various civil society organizations have joined forces to fight against this scourge. We spoke with José Andrés Murillo, president of the Trust Foundation, one of the entities working on the project.