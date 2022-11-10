Smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the world, causing 8.2 million deaths each year. A new study indicates that quitting smoking can reverse the damage done to our health. “Smoking is like having a bank account of bad things. Every cigarette you smoke increases your count of bad things (…) stopping smoking as soon as possible will always have benefits, it’s never too late, but the sooner the better,” explains Dr. Óscar Franco.

