Ségur de la santé, act II. Traveling in the Nièvre, the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, accompanied by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced with great fanfare the launch of the second part of the agreement signed in July 2020. After a first episode devoted to upgrading salaries of some caregivers – a device strongly criticized for its half-measure and extended, next week, to salaried doctors in non-profit private hospitals – the government said to tackle the issue “Revival of investments”. To do this, the Prime Minister indicated to put on the table 19 billion euros for the next ten years and completely review the method of intervention: in addition to investment projects validated at the national level, the majority of public money This time will be entrusted to the regional health agencies (ARS). Of this total, 9 billion euros will be dedicated to investments in the “Daily” health facilities and larger transformation projects.

Beds are still closing …

If Jean Castex has repeatedly boasted of the historical nature of such sums, Doctor Jean-François Cibien, the president of Action Praticiens Hôpital, sees “Sprinkling”. “For lack of sufficient budget, in recent years, hospitals have had to reduce their investments, especially in equipment. I am an emergency physician, and every seven to eight years we change the patient transport vehicles that we should change every four to five years ”, he explains. “When you don’t give enough money to the hospital, you have to catch up one day. The sums put on the table by the government are substantial, but they only compensate for part of the delays ”, the doctor continues. The National Union of Hospital Doctors FO, for its part, recalled that, if the government promises wonders to put the health system back on its feet, bed closures are continuing throughout France.

In addition to the 2 billion euros intended for digital technology and the 1.5 billion euros for better care for the elderly, Jean Castex also affirmed to dedicate 6.5 billion euros to the recovery of the debt of the elderly. health facilities. Here again, behind the attire of generosity that the government wishes to give itself, Jean-François Cibien tempers: “The hospital debt comes from an Ondam (National Health Insurance Expenditure Target) insufficiently endowed to fulfill its missions. With this measure, the state repays its own debt. ”