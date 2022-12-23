Health | The risk of a heart attack increases at Christmas for many different reasons – You should call the emergency number immediately for these symptoms

Christmas can be both physically and mentally taxing time. Therefore, the risk of a heart attack also increases.

Christmas it’s not just a time to calm down. At Christmas, many people stress and experience great emotions, and the number of heart attacks also increases during the holidays.

“There are a lot of stressors associated with the Christmas season, such as rush, preparations and other activities,” says the senior physician and line manager Jyri Lommi From the cardiology unit of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

He says that he has been on call as a cardiologist many Christmases during his career and has never encountered a peaceful Christmas at work. However, some delay going to the hospital during the Christmas holidays, so the busiest time can also be the days between Christmas and New Year.

The variation of heart events in different seasons has been studied around the world. Among other things American Heart Association According to (The American Heart Association, AHA), the number of heart attacks is highest right after the Christmas holidays.

A large Swedish registry study also found in a 16-year follow-up that public holidays – especially Christmas, New Year’s and Midsummer – increase the risk of a heart attack compared to other times.

The risk applies especially to people over 75 years old and those who have another basic disease that increases the risk of a heart attack, such as diabetes or coronary artery disease.

The study has been published British Medical Journall (BMJ) in the scientific journal in 2018.

There is no similar national register of cardiac events in Finland, but Lommi thinks that our situation is similar to that in the neighboring country.

“For example, a big snowstorm also increases heart attacks, when people unexpectedly get busy working in the snow or fall when they’re out and about,” says Lommi.

In addition to those who are stressed or busy, the risk of heart attack is higher during the Christmas holidays for those who spend the Christmas holidays alone.

“There are those who get depressed and maybe drink too much because of it,” says Lommi.

He reminds us that in the north, the conditions in general can also increase the risk of getting heart symptoms. Darkness and cold put a strain on the body, and at this time of year there are a lot of respiratory infections in the population, such as the flu and still the coronavirus disease.

“Infections also bring a significant increase in heart disease,” says Lommi.

Heavy alcohol consumption increases the risk of cardiac arrhythmias. Even for a healthy person, for example, a hangover can cause arrhythmias, and the risk is even greater for a heart patient. In addition to arrhythmias, a hangover increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

“For younger people, the risk of alcohol-related arrhythmias is greater during Christmas time than during the Christmas holidays. In parents, the causes of cardiac arrhythmias are often due to many reasons,” says Lommi.

Arrhythmia increases the heart’s oxygen consumption and puts a strain on the heart. According to Lomm, it can trigger the symptoms of heart failure to such an extent that the patient needs hospital treatment.

Heart arrhythmia can cause extra beats but also too slow a rhythm. It feels bad, dizziness, fatigue or decreased performance. If the heart rate drop is sudden, the patient may become unconscious.

Lommin during the Christmas holidays, eating more than usual can also put a strain on the heart. The food eaten at Christmas is often quite salty, which makes you want to drink more.

Salty food and consuming plenty of liquid can accumulate the amount of liquid in the body and put a strain on the heart if a person already has, for example, heart failure. Abundant or unusual alcohol use does indeed expose you to arrhythmias.

“Families get together and older people also have a load different from everyday life at Christmas time,” says Lommi.

Lommi hopes that those who are already known to have a heart disease would also remember to take their medicine and avoid excessive stress.

“During the holidays, sleep can be scarce,” says Lommi.

Maintaining certain routines is also important during the Christmas holidays. Lommi recommends light outdoor activities and a stress-free and unhurried Christmas.

If you have a sudden chest pain during the Christmas holidays that does not go away with rest, you should immediately call the general emergency number. A symptom of a heart attack can also be a sudden onset of shortness of breath, accompanied by a feeling of powerlessness.

“In hospitals, all non-urgent activities are at a standstill during the Christmas holidays. We are prepared to handle emergency and urgent cases,” says Lommi.