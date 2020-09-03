Health The risk limits for alcohol use do not work, says a substance abuse doctor and suggests redefining the limits – the risk limit could depend on age and not gender

Should the risk limits for alcohol be tightened? Experts believe that at least a discussion on the subject would be appropriate.

Exception time puts us mentally tough. We have to pinch social contacts to a minimum and spend more and more time alone at home.

It is probably not at all uncommon for the autumn cap to twist even tighter in some when autumn still strikes. The sauna beer changes into an evening drink and empty wine bottles start to accumulate in the cupboard.

At worst, teasing becomes a daily habit in remote life that is hard to get rid of. Binge drinking can also increase among people of all ages, even if nightclubs don’t sag.

Where at this stage of alcohol use at the latest to worry about?

Professor of Health Promotion at the University of Eastern Finland and Research Professor at THL Tiina Laatikainen says that there are defined risk limits for alcohol consumption.

Thus, when drinking exceeds these limits, the risks of becoming ill begin to rise.

The limit is 14 doses for men and seven doses per week for women, Laatikainen says.

In addition, there is a very high risk limit, which is also part of the Current Care Recommendation. For men it is 6 to 7 doses per day or 23 to 27 doses per week, while for women it is 5 to 6 doses per day or 12 to 16 doses per week.

“Both heavy drinking and alcohol consumption several times a week significantly increase the risk of alcohol-related harm,” says Laatikainen.

“ “The risks of alcohol increase as soon as you use it.”

Current however, the definitions are not complete and new research data is constantly evolving. The box raises a study published in 2018, which combined 83 different studies.

At the same time, it was investigated what kind of alcohol use increases the risks of various diseases.

“The study found that the risk of mortality starts to increase as soon as alcohol is used as 100 grams of pure alcohol per week. That means about eight servings of alcohol. ”

Laatikainen emphasizes that there is no completely safe limit for alcohol consumption.

“The risks posed by alcohol increase as soon as you use it,” the professor sums up.

Much is known about the health effects of alcohol, but not nearly everything. In recent years, the significant link between alcohol and cancer in particular has been highlighted, says the professor of health promotion.­

Discourse risk limits and their adequacy would be in place, Laatikainen ponders.

Already, in the United States, for example, a broad group of scientific experts has made a strict nutritional recommendation.

According to moderate alcohol consumption should be limited to one dose per day, ie seven doses per week, regardless of gender.

The professor sees the recommendation as justified.

“It must be remembered that alcohol affects the body through several different mechanisms. That is why its health effects are diverse. ”

Same also emphasizes the working life professor of substance abuse medicine at the University of Helsinki Kaarlo Simojoki.

In his work, he has also noticed that the risk limits for 24 and 16 doses that have been on display for years remain stubbornly in people’s minds.

“Even among social and health care professionals, the old limits seem to be better known than the newer limits of reasonable use.”

To this day, Finland has been quite simplistic about restrictions.

“In other words, if you drink more than 16 or 24 servings, there are almost certainly disadvantages, but until then you could drink freely and without worries.”

It is only recently that it has become clear that this is not the case. Simojoki says studies show that only half the dose taken regularly increases the risk of somatic diseases.

Studies also show that as early as the age of 40, the harms of alcohol begin to appear at lower doses than at a younger age.

“Age is a factor that reduces a person’s physiological recovery, tolerance and ability of cells to regenerate,” Laatikainen explains.

At the same time, the body’s fluid volume changes. Therefore, the disadvantages of alcohol also become more pronounced.

“Still, it can’t be said that alcohol is somehow safer at a young age than at an old age. The effects of alcohol are only starting to show more significantly, the more you age and the longer you drink, ”says Laatikainen.

Simojoki sees that it is precisely because of the age issue that borders should be re-examined.

“I think it would be reasonable to explore the possibility of age-related risk limits. Now this has not been officially concreted in any way. ”

“At the same time, it is pertinent to ask whether gender segregation in alcohol use is so necessary,” the intoxicant adds.

“ It is estimated that about 10 percent of men’s cancers and 3 percent of women’s cancers would be directly caused by alcohol consumption.

Most clearly alcohol, of course, increases the risk of alcohol-related illnesses and poisonings.

These include, for example, alcoholic hepatitis, ie hepatitis caused by alcohol, cirrhosis of the liver and inflammation of the pancreas.

According to Laatikainen, as many as 13 per cent of deaths among working-age Finns, ie those aged 15–64, are due to alcohol-related illnesses and poisonings.

Also the link between alcohol and cancer has been strengthened in recent years with research.

It is estimated that about 10 percent of men’s cancers and 3 percent of women’s cancers would be directly caused by alcohol consumption.

Alcohol increases, inter alia, gastrointestinal cancers, such as mouth, larynx and throat cancer, esophageal cancer and colon cancer as well as pancreatic and breast cancer risk.

“Especially with regard to cancer, there is no risk-free limit to alcohol use. Alcohol is a carcinogen, a carcinogen. ”

By the same token alcohol increases the risk of developing dementia.

Mental health problems are not a good combination with alcohol either, Laatikainen reminds.

“Alcohol exacerbates the symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

The link between cardiovascular disease and alcohol is also widely known. Drinking raises blood pressure and heart rate.

It can increase the symptoms of heart disease and cause arrhythmias.

Laatikainen also wants to highlight the effect on sleep quality. Alcohol can also worsen sleep apnea.

Boxed encourages accurate observation of oneself and one’s alcohol use during the Korona period.

“Lest that drinking gradually increase.”

It may also be appropriate to follow the drinking habits of loved ones if they have a tendency to abuse alcohol.

This, of course, is challenging when we are separated from each other.

“But it would be important to show the other that you are with a sensitive ear and support as needed. A situation when it is not easy for anyone. ”