Health | The recommendation is getting tighter: There may be 460 students per school nurse

Recommended the number of pupils per one school health nurse is decreasing, says the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) in its announcement. It has published new recommendations on the staffing of school healthcare and children’s counseling services.

In the future, the recommended number of students per school nurse is 460, while it was 600 in the previous recommendation. The number of students for the school doctor remains unchanged at 2,100 students.

The recommended number of children per nurse and doctor at the children’s clinic will also decrease from before. In the future, the number of children recommended by the health nurse at the children’s clinic is 320, compared to 400 before. In the future, 2,270 children will be recommended to the children’s consultation doctor’s office, while previously the recommendation was 2,800 children.

THL was tasked by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in the fall of 2022 to prepare new calculations for the personnel dimensions of children’s counseling and school healthcare. The previous staffing recommendations are from 2004. With the change in legislation, the job description of employees is now different.

In 2009, for example, the well-being of parents and the whole family became part of the work of the children’s counseling center and school healthcare.

The recommendations describe the minimum number of employee resources needed to carry out the work.

How the employee-specific measurements take into account, for example, customers with an immigrant background and especially the need to use an interpreter in meetings or several work locations and trips during working hours remains to be agreed locally.

In the new ones in the dimensioning calculations, the whole work of the children’s clinic and the school health nurse and the doctor, including all their tasks, has been taken into account. In addition to regular health check-ups, working time has been calculated for dealing with the needs of the child, student and family, i.e. the necessary follow-up, additional and support visits. Work time has also been allocated to multidisciplinary cooperation.

“Health checks are important for everyone, but in addition, the children’s clinic and school health care must have the conditions to deal with well-being risks and problems in a timely and individual way,” says the chief physician Marke Hietanen-Peltola About THL in the bulletin.

According to him, in the current day-to-day life of school healthcare, for example, in order to clarify and support students’ mental health problems, frequent meetings and often multidisciplinary cooperation with other student care services, teachers and specialized medical care are needed.

During the start-up and preparation phase of the reform work, professionals and supervisors from the Kymenlaakso and North Karelia welfare regions’ children’s clinic and school health care were consulted.