The price increase of mutuals is spectacular. “Plus 13% for seniors: they pay an average of € 2,871 per year. For a family with two children: + 4%. This figure is the classic evolution of health tariffs from one year to the next. On the other hand, for a young employee of 25, there is no increase“, explains journalist Nabila Tabouri live from the 13 Hours plateau.

How can we explain this significant increase among seniors? Is it linked to the health crisis? “This significant price increase is explained by the implementation of 100% health. As the insured no longer has any remaining expenses for his dental, audio or optical care, the mutuals pass on this shortfall by increasing their rates. According to the authors of this study, the health crisis will also have had an impact, but it is still difficult to measure it.“, continues the journalist.