Starting in 2024, Novo Nordisk’s insulin prices will be 75% lower. The announcement comes shortly after one of its main competitors, Eli Lilly, decided to reduce the price of its own with the aim of making this essential drug for diabetics more accessible. Both companies are the main distributors in Latin America, a region where the cost of insulin makes the drug inaccessible to the most vulnerable.

#Health #pharmaceutical #giant #Novo #Nordisk #joins #lowering #prices #insulin