“The introduction of these new Ca-T treatments in the treatment of lymphomas has revolutionized the therapeutic prospects for a significant portion of patients. There are more than 14,000 new cases of lymphoma in Italy every year and the first line of treatment cures over 50% of patients. The revolution is precisely for that group of patients for whom we had extremely limited therapeutic prospects, with an almost complete absence of chances of recovery. Today, thanks to the new treatments, they are able to obtain truly astonishing results”. This is how Armando Santoro, director of the Cancer Center and head of the Medical Oncology and Hematology Unit at the IRCCS Humanitas research hospital in Rozzano-Milan, comments on the green light from Aifa to the reimbursement of lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) in adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or with primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma or with recurrent grade 3B follicular lymphoma. or refractory to treatment after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The announcement of reimbursement, which also includes that of idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel) in the treatment of multiple myeloma, was given by Bristol Myers Squibb in a press conference in Rome.