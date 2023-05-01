Health | The number of serious cerebral artery bulgings has almost halved in Finland – These are the symptoms of an aneurysm, which can cause “the worst headache of your life”

In the majority of people, cerebral artery bulging will never bleed or develop symptoms during their lifetime. Smoking is the most significant risk factor for aneurysm.

Cerebral artery Fewer and fewer Finns die from a bulging or aneurysm.

During the last 10–20 years, the number of aneurysm patients has almost halved, says a specialist in neurosurgery Rahul Raj from Helsinki University Central Hospital.

According to Raj, the reason is that smoking at the population level has significantly decreased. Smoking is the most significant aneurysm risk factor, because smoking maintains the inflammatory state of the body.

Other risk factors are known to be high blood pressure, old age and elevated cholesterol levels. In addition, heavy alcohol consumption and inactivity increase the risk.

“Quitting smoking and good treatment of high blood pressure are the most important means of preventing aneurysms,” says Raj.

Aneurysm is a sac-like bulge usually at the branching point of a cerebral blood vessel.

An estimated 2–3 percent of the adult population has a non-leaking aneurysm, i.e. approximately 90,000–130,000 Finns. In most cases, the aneurysm does not cause any symptoms during life and never leaks.

“A non-leaking aneurysm, or bulging of a cerebral artery, rarely causes symptoms, as it is usually less than ten millimeters long,” says Raj.

Most often, an aneurysm is found incidentally during head imaging studies.

“ Symptoms of a leaking cerebral artery bulging include severe headache, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light in the eyes and sometimes unconsciousness.

Two thirds of aneurysm patients are women. The reason is probably hormonal.

“Especially after menopause, the proportion of women increases,” says Raj.

According to him, women are also more sensitive to risk factors for the onset of cerebral artery bulging, such as the harms of smoking.

If the cerebral artery bulging starts to leak, its symptom is, according to Raj, “the worst headache of my life”. In addition, it causes nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light in the eyes or even unconsciousness.

Then there is always a danger to life and it is urgent to call the emergency center.

Sometimes, very rarely, an aneurysm can also press on the motor nerve of the eye, causing double vision.

The mechanism of aneurysm formation is not completely known.

“Inflammation occurs at certain points in the blood vessel wall and changes occur in the vessel wall that cause an aneurysm,” says Raj.

With genes might, according to him, have some kind of meaning. Therefore, angiography to determine the presence of aneurysms is recommended for those who have two close family members who have had a subdural hemorrhage or who have been diagnosed with an aneurysm.

In this case, parents, siblings and children are counted as close family members.

According to Raj, young people who develop an aneurysm may have a different biological background. In the blood vessels, the wall is then unstable for some reason and it may therefore leak more sensitively than usual.

However, the majority of aneurysm patients are over 40 years old. There are an estimated 5–10 percent under the age of 40.

“ If the patient who comes to the hospital is conscious, he usually survives quite well.

To leak about a fifth of patients die from an aneurysm. Some patients don’t even make it to the hospital. Even among patients who end up in the hospital, 20 percent die within the next month and ten percent within the next year. It is because the blood spilled into the brain causes brain damage and various complications.

It is important to start treatment as soon as possible. According to Raj, it would be good to treat a leaking aneurysm within about 12 hours after possible symptoms have started.

“The best predictive factor is if the patient is still conscious when they arrive at the hospital. If the only symptom is a severe headache, such a patient usually survives quite well,” says Raj.

If the patient is unconscious, the prognosis is significantly worse.

In first aid, the body’s normal functions are stabilized, the patient is given medicine for headache and nausea, and, if necessary, the blood pressure is lowered.

An aneurysm that has leaked in the hospital is blocked by surgery, either by placing blocking clips around the neck of the aneurysm or by using an intravenous shunt of the aneurysm. Through the inguinal or carpal artery, thin metal wires can be inserted into the aneurysm with the help of a catheter, which block the leakage of the aneurysm from the inside of the vessel.

“Similar procedures can also be done preventively, if an aneurysm is found, for example, in connection with other imaging as a chance discovery,” says Raj.

To measures According to Raj, there are always risks involved, and the treatment decision is always made on medical grounds, taking into account age, risk factors, functional capacity and lifestyle.

“The treatment decision is also influenced by the size and shape of the brain tumor and in which cerebral artery it is located,” he says.

Raj reminds people to always call 112 if someone nearby has a sudden severe headache attack accompanied by vomiting, paralysis, inability to communicate, or if the person becomes unconscious.

In addition, lay CPR can save the patient if the heart stops when the aneurysm bursts.

The singer Marja Tahvanainen died in the spring of 2018 from a cerebral artery bulging or aneurysm, reports the newspaper Karjalainen.

