It is the fourth outbreak of this virus in five years in the country. The Nipah virus was first identified just over two decades ago and has since appeared sporadically and claimed several dozen lives, with mortality ranging between 40 and 75%. For the WHO, it is one of the viruses with epidemic potential and its history shows the cracks in the prevention of future pandemics.

