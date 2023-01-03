Health | The NFL noticed when a star player lay unconscious on the field – even in Finland, the treatment of head injuries is often on the back burner

There is a risk of brain injury in every sport where there is speed and the athlete can collide with, for example, an opponent. Still, their identification and treatment is still incomplete.

In November at the end of the hockey league, the Pelicans Aatu Jämsen continued to play, even for HIFK Johan Motin tackled him in the head.

In the Pelicans camp, it was not found that Jämsen had a concussion, but in the end he left the match.

Later that week JyPin Sami Niku also got hit on the head in the match against Tappara. Niku continued to the end of the game.

Hockey is a risky sport in terms of brain injuries.

Are we on the map in terms of identifying and rehabilitating brain injuries in the field of sports?

“In the SM league, the situation is best in terms of treatment, but otherwise the recognition and treatment of brain injuries in sports in Finland is invariably severely lacking,” says a physiotherapist specializing in neurology and a doctor of philosophy Matti Vartiainen.

The SM league’s operational guidelines for the identification and treatment of brain injuries were made in 2016. Vartiainen was part of the working group preparing the guidelines.

According to Vartiainen, Mestis, the second highest league level in hockey, still has information on identifying brain injuries. But what for the lower series level let’s go, the worse this is known, including the junior series.

According to Vartiainen, the situation in other sports is worse than hockey. There are hardly any guidelines within the sport.

There is a risk of brain injury in every sport where there is speed, you can collide with an opponent and an obstacle or fall to the ground.

Expertise is needed in the treatment of sports brain injuries. If an athlete with a concussion goes to a health center for examination, the doctor there may not be familiar with the matter, says Vartiainen.

“Neurologists usually only treat more serious brain injuries, and an athlete’s concussion can be either overestimated or underestimated. In the emergency room, it is often said to ‘rest for a week’. And if the situation is not okay after that, then the brain injury is treated, although it can also be a whiplash injury in the neck.”

In Finland, dealing with brain injuries is often left behind, says Vartiainen. Matters are only dealt with when injuries have already occurred.

“There were incidents in floorball last season, and then because of this the issue came up.”

Floor Band Association executive director Pekka Ilmivalta says that they are in the process of defining the common guidelines for the sport.

At the moment, situations are still being evaluated on a team-by-team basis.

“There has been a lot of talk about this over the past year. I have confidence that every team is awake.”

Krister Savonen, who was one of the best floorball defenders in the world, had to end his career after suffering several concussions.

Floorball people has spoken over the past year especially the national team defender Krister Savonen destiny. He had to end his career at only 27 years old as a result of several concussions.

According to Ilmivalta, the most common concussions in floorball occur in situations where the shoulder hits the opponent’s head hard on the field.

“The pace is fast, and there are 12 players on the field. There will be collisions.”

Soccer is one of the major sports that Vartiainen has trained in. Palloliitto focuses on training when identifying and treating brain injuries, Palloliitto’s sports medicine expert Sanna Pirhonen tells.

There is no general procedure for concussion cases.

Pirhonen thinks that the understanding of brain injuries varies a lot between clubs.

“In more professional leagues, such as the Veikkausliiga and the National League, the teams have doctors with them. It may be that even within the clubs there are differences between different teams.”

When there is a blow to the head in a game or training, the instruction is to stop the game immediately, says Pirhonen.

“A doctor, physiotherapist or guardian will come immediately. In younger age groups, the guardian is most often the player’s mother or father. The instruction is that the player is not allowed to make the decision on whether to continue. The younger the player is, the more likely they are to be replaced and referred to health care for examination.”

“ “The operating instructions are not helpful even in the top league if the doctor does not know brain injuries. Whether it’s juniors or SM league, the process should be the same”

Brain injury finding out during the game can be tricky. Not every collision results in a concussion, Matti Vartiainen points out.

“If the athlete does not immediately have typical features of a brain injury, he may continue. Sometimes the symptoms come with a delay. Sometimes athletes do not recognize a concussion themselves. Basically, when there has been contact in the game, we go and ask, for example, ‘what set is going on or how much is the game’.”

Even if the sports association has a code of conduct, it is not always done as it should be. Implementation is also the responsibility of the clubs in the SM league.

“The operating instructions are not helpful even in the top league if the doctor does not know brain injuries. Whether it’s juniors or SM league, the process should be the same,” says Vartiainen.

A form called SCAT5 is used to assess an athlete’s head injury. The mapping of the athlete’s neurological starting level is an essential part of the tool.

The mapping is used to identify when the player’s neurological functions are at a normal level. From time to time, Vartiainen comes across SM league players in his work who have not been mapped.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is repeatedly the target of tackles.

American in the football NFL league, brain injuries have been in the discussion for a long time.

Several former NFL players who died before their time have been found to have signs of CTE in their autopsies.

This season, the NFL’s policies for detecting and treating brain injuries came up again after the Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured.

Tagovailoa was first sacked in late September against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa appeared to be limping on the field after the hit, but the Dolphins camp claimed the injury was a back injury.

Tagovailoa returned to the game after a short break.

The Dolphins next played just four days later against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Tagovailoa was sacked again.

“ “Even 15 years ago, it was seen as negative that the matter was taken into account. Now this has turned in the other direction.”

Now TV pictures also showed Tagovailoa lying on the ground unconscious and convulsing.

After the concussion, neurologists in various media urged Tagovailoa to end his entire playing career. However, he returned to the games less than a month later.

The NFL refined its head injury policy after the Tagovailoa incident. The new rule is called the Tua rule.

After the Tua rule, the number of players sidelined due to a suspected brain injury from the game has increased. According to the new rule, ataxia, i.e. fumbling movement, has been added as a symptom for which the player must be taken aside from the game.

I’m on guard according to the big North American sports leagues, at least in theory, brain injury issues are treated and closely monitored.

Elsewhere, the situation has been worse. Vartiainen has had ice hockey players playing in Central Europe as a patient this season.

“Injuries are not recognized there. On the other hand, there are entire centers for the treatment of brain injuries in Central Europe. Seven years ago, the Swedish league was still behind the Finnish SM league, but now they have taken the matter head on.”

Vartiainen says that even in Finland, the consideration of brain injuries has improved considerably in the 21st century.

“Even 15 years ago, it was seen as negative that the matter was taken into account. Now this has turned in the other direction.”

