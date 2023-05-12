The sequencing of the DNA of 47 people of diverse origins gave birth to the first human pangenome, that is, to the compilation of different DNA samples that will from now on serve as a reference for scientific research that takes into account the diversity of humanity. These findings are expected to lead to a better understanding of the links between genetics and various diseases, including cancer.

Sequencing the first human genome was a daunting task that took more than 20 years to complete and was not fully completed until last year. During this time, this genome was the only reference for doctors and scientists to develop their research around health.

That DNA sequence belongs, 70%, to a white person. The rest is completed by the genetic material of 19 more individuals, the vast majority also of European descent. For years, voices in the scientific community have criticized that this lack of diversity can bias research and science.

Until now, the reference genome was made primarily with DNA from a white person. © Nature

Now that has changed: For the first time, an international group of researchers has assembled the first human pangenome, made up of the DNA of 47 different people. Half of them are African, sixteen are Latina and only one is a European person. The work, developed by the Reference Human Pangenome Consortium, sand published in the journal Nature.

The map of the pangenome is very different from the linear sequence that existed to date. The research yields something that the group of researchers describes as a “subway line map”, where there is not a single marked path, but rather the variants that may exist in each human genome are recognized: some parts are repeated, others disappear, others occupy a slightly different place or are even reversed.

All these places where genomes differ from each other may hide the keys to better understanding the link between the genetics of multiple diseases, including cancer.

With the DNA assembly of 47 people, genetic diversity is better appreciated. © Nature

In the article published in ‘Nature’, the authors talk about how these findings will be an antidote to the so-called “lamppost syndrome”: in the same way that a drunk who has lost his keys at night looks for them only in the beam of light cast by a lone street lamp, until now the scientific community could only see within the limits of the only existing reference genome.

However, with the new research, daylight begins and we can observe an increasingly complete landscape, where we can look for answers to questions that perhaps do not yet exist.

The Human Pangenome Reference Consortium hopes to further broaden the beam by sequencing the genomes of more than 300 people by mid-2024.