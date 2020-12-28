Several cases of contamination with the new variant of Sars-CoV-2 have been detected in recent days in Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Lebanon and Japan. Four first cases were also reported in Spain and ten in Italy. France is not spared, with a carrier case reported in Tours on December 25. Identified in the UK in mid-September, the VOC 202012/01 would be “50% to 74% more contagious than its predecessors”, according to a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM). This new strain carries in particular a mutation, called N501Y, in the protein of the “spicule” of the coronavirus. This is the small spike that allows the virus to attach itself to human cells before infecting them. This high transmissibility greatly worries the health authorities, who fear more hospitalizations. V. K.