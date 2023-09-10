Health | The myth of 10,000 steps debunked, and the average adult can’t do it either – See if you’re more active than others your age

For a long time it was thought that just walking 10,000 steps would have health benefits. A new study debunked the myth. In the Finnish population, surprising age groups take the fewest steps.

Take it ten thousand steps every day and you will stay healthy. That’s how we’ve been told to repeat ourselves.

Recent research results disprove the widely held belief that HS reported in August. According to a new comprehensive study, just 5,500 steps a day reduces the risk of premature death compared to less than 4,000 steps. Health risks are reduced up to 20,000 steps.

For Finns knowing about breaking the magical ten-ton limit must be a relief, and the reason is obvious.

It is clear from what the Ministry of Education and Culture published last year From the exercise report. According to the average collected from three population surveys, only schoolchildren aged 11 and younger reach more than 10,000 steps per day.

The oldest people move the least – and, somewhat surprisingly, young high school students. They even move a little less than people in their sixties. In working age, the steps increase again.

From the attachment it appears from the figure that the differences between the sexes are especially accentuated in elementary school. During school years, boys on average take more steps and move more briskly than girls.

On the other hand, boys spend more time sitting still and lying down than girls. Girls’ days include more light movement and standing still, says UKK Institute’s senior researcher and Doctor of Health Sciences Pauliina Husuwho was involved in making the report.

The position of high school students among the least active is not new information for him. Be that as it may, the data collection was carried out during the partial corona restrictions, when a small part of the schools were in distance learning and could not practice properly.

“The decline in the movement of high school students is understandable,” states Husu.

“As the school years get longer, the school days get longer, and recess is no longer as active hustling in the yard as it was in the lower classes. Ball games are left, and few jump rope between classes.”

At the same time, the homework mountain rises higher, and other interests compete with exercise. Husu also brings out the favorite toys of teenagers, such as mopeds and electric scooters.

Husun according to it, it is comforting and good that ten thousand steps is no longer considered a limit, crossing which every day would be everything.

Instead, it should be emphasized individuality and the fact that even a small increase in steps is useful, especially if you have not moved much before.

So the key is to look in the mirror, says Husu. How many steps accumulate in your pot? Could the amount be increased a little at a time?

If you happen to move less than 5,500 steps a day, even a slight increase in the number of steps will have significant health effects, Husu elaborates. Once you get over 7,000 steps, the benefits start to level off.

Along with the reduced risk of death, the benefits are wider. By increasing the number of steps, the blood circulation intensifies, which speeds up the metabolism and improves concentration and attentiveness.

The joints also soften, the nervous system and muscles are activated, blood fat and sugar values ​​improve, Husu lists. In addition, falling asleep can also become easier and the quality of sleep can improve.